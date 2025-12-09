Atalanta 2-1 Chelsea: Blues in disappointing Champions League collapse after Joao Pedro opener

Chelsea fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League despite Joao Pedro's opening goal in Italy.

Enzo Maresca named a rotated starting XI, with the likes of Josh Acheampong and Jamie Gittens coming in for the Champions League clash.

Joao Pedro was tasked with leading the line and scored the opening goal after 25 minutes, a clever finish to give the Blues a promising lead.

However, after a couple of missed chances, it was Atalanta who found their scoring boots, with Gianluca Scamacca heading in an equaliser.

The Italians completed their comeback through former AC Milan man Charles De Ketelaere, his strike finding it's way through as the hosts took all three points.

Maresca will be disappointed with Chelsea's collapse, showing his side's vulnerability as they sit outside of the automatic qualification places in the Champions League.

Joao Pedro produced a fine finish to give his side the lead in the first half. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Atalanta got off to the better start of the two teams, with Chelsea sitting behind the ball in the first 10 minutes, allowing the hosts to dominate possession.

Ademola Lookman was the most dangerous of the Atalanta attackers, forcing Robert Sanchez into an early save at his near post, with Charles De Ketelaere unable to convert the rebound from close range.

However, Josh Acheampong was the standout performer of the first half, showing quality on his Champions League debut.

The 19-year-old pulled off a fine block in the early stages to deny Lookman from inside the six yard box before playing the winger offside, chasing to catch up to him and winning the ball with a fine tackle in his own box before the flag went up.

Despite the Atalanta chances, it was Chelsea who scored first, against the run of play as Joao Pedro converted on the 25th minute.

A smart short corner saw Enzo Fernandez with the ball at his feet on the edge of the Atalanta box. The Argentine picked out Reece James on the left, who pulled back for Joao Pedro to convert.

The Blues took the lead into half-time, and should have doubled their advantage just moments into the second period.

James' strike on the edge of the box fell back to the captain, who had a clear shot lined up on the second opportunity. However, he was unable to hit the target and fired just wide of the post.

Jamie Gittens was the next Chelsea player to see a shot saved after a fine piece of work on the left, creating a chance for himself.

Gianluca Scamacca scored after finding himself free inside the Chelsea box. | IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

However, Atalanta made the Blues rue their missed chances with former West Ham striker Scamacca heading home, finding himself free in the Chelsea box to level the scoreline.

Wesley Fofana, who came on at half-time, was forced off with 15 minutes to go after the French defender was caught in the eye with a boot as he went in for a challenge.

Things went from bad to worse for Chelsea, with De Ketelaere completing the comeback for the hosts on the 82nd minute.

The winger was given space to drive on the right before firing a deflected shot towards Sanchez, who sees the ball go through his hand and into the back of the net.

Joao Pedro had a golden opportunity to grab his second of the match, with Acheampong picking out the Brazilian, but his shot was saved as the whistle went for full time.

The defeat sees Chelsea drop to 10th in the Champions League table, their second loss in the competition this season.