Brighton vs Chelsea: FA Cup preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction 

The first of two trips to Brighton in six days for Chelsea.
The first of two trips to Brighton in six days for Chelsea. / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round at the Amex Stadium on Saturday night.

After overcoming Morecambe, Chelsea will head to the south coast hoping to progress into the fifth round and one step closer to Wembley.

Enzo Maresca's Blues have already beaten Brighton this season, claiming a 4-2 win over the Seagulls back in September at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Tosin Adarabioyo helped Chelsea to a 5-0 win in the third round after scoring twice, with Joao Felix also netting a brace. The Portugal international is no longer at the club after joining AC Milan on loan. Christopher Nkunku is set to play a bigger role in the side between now and the end of the season.

Chelsea will be without Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Guiu for the FA Cup tie. Nicolas Jackson will face a late fitness test after the Senegal international and Guiu suffered injuries against West Ham.

Maresca told reporters ahead of the game: "Marc unfortunately has a bad injury. Nico is better. (He) could be (fit). It also could be a risk but we'll see.

On Guiu, Maresca added: "It doesn't look a short injury, it looks a long injury. Exactly how long, we don't know. Probably weeks or months."

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Brighton & Hove Albion against Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round.

Date, time, location of Brighton vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday 8th February 2025

Kick-off time: 20:00 UK / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

Stadium: Amex Stadium

Competition: FA Cup fourth round 

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: ITV 4, ITX

United States: ESPN+, ESPN App

Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Chelsea

