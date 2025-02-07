Enzo Maresca confirms 'bad injury' for Chelsea star after double Jackson & Guiu update
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has reaveled that his side have been dealt a huge injury blow after Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu suffered setbacks against West Ham.
Despite coming out 2-1 winners over their London rivals, it was not all good news for Chelsea - with Jackson replaced by Guiu after appearing to pick up a hamstring injury.
The Spaniard, who impressed off the bench, also went down towards the end of the game and was seen being helped down the tunnel by assistant Willy Caballero at full-time.
It had since been reported that Guiu is expected to miss Chelsea's FA Cup clash with Brighton after he suffered a leg abductor injury.
Tests have been conducted by the club, with the hope that the injury was not too serious.
Maresca has now delivered an update on both Guiu and Jackson, speaking ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup clash on Saturday.
"Marc, unfortunately, it's a bad injury," he began. Nico is better.
"He could be (available). He could be a risk. It doesn't (look like a) long injury. We're still waiting (for Guiu). It doesn't look like a short injury.
The Italian finalised his team news by revealing that Romeo Lavia remains sidelined, another blow to Chelsea.
Maresca said: "Romeo is still in the process, long way to go."
It remains to be seen as to whether Jackson will be risked for Chelsea's FA Cup clash on Saturday, with Christopher Nkunku previously deputising for the striker.
While Maresca has admitted that Nkunku's preferred position would be in midfield, where he is now competing with Cole Palmer after Joao Felix's loan departure to AC Milan, the France international may have to fill in at number nine once again.
Hinting on Nkunku's involvement, Maresca finalised: "For sure, for sure (bigger role). I said already, he probably against West Ham he played more or less half an hour.
"Hopefully he can get more minutes and help us. Our intention was to keep him (in January)."