Brighton vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and officials for the FA Cup tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s FA Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday night.
Chelsea clinched a spot in the fourth following a 5-0 win over Morecambe last month, while Brighton overcame Championship side Norwich City with a 4-0 victory away from home at Carrow Road.
Enzo Maresca's Blues have two chances left of silverware this season. They are in the knockout stages of the Conference League, with the FA Cup providing another chance to claim a trophy in the Italian's first year in charge at Stamford Bridge.
The hosts Brighton will be desperate to bounce back from their thumping 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend.
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has delivered a strong pre-match team talk to his players ahead of Chelsea's visit to the south coast, insisting: "We will go all in. It is a 'do or die' game. We have proven already this season that we can beat everyone. We will have a very positive mindset, of full confidence, to go into this game."
Here are the confirmed officials for the FA Cup fourth round clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea down on the south coast.
Referee
The FA have confirmed that Jarred Gillett will take charge of the meeting between Brighton and Chelsea.
Assistants
Jarred Gillett will be supported by Darren Cann and Sam Lewis on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Stephen Martin has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Fabian Hurzeler and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will only be used from the Fifth Round onwards