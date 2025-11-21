Burnley vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Burnley in the Premier League.

Chelsea return to domestic action after the November international break, and Enzo Maresca\s side are in good form as they head up north to face Scott Parker's newly-promoted Clarets.

They are currently in third place in the league, six points behind Arsenal, and will be keen to put the pressure on in the early kick off of the weekend.

Burnley are currently 17th in the league, level on points with West Ham, who they lost 3-2 to last time out, and who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

Their last home victory came on October 18 against Leeds United in a 2-0 win, while Chelsea have won both of their last two Premier League away games, each without conceding.

Maresca and Chelsea will be eyeing victory as they head into a crucial week, which sees them face Barcelona and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. | IMAGO / Action Plus

"No doubt that it's going to be a tough game, especially after the international break at 12 in the morning," Maresca told reporters on Friday. "It's always a tricky game and we need to pay attention."

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Peter Bankes will take charge of the meeting between Burnley and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Assistants

Peter Bankes will be supported by Eddie Smart and Blake Antrobus on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Tom Nield has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Scott Parker and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Rob Jones, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Wade Smith.