Burnley vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon looking to strengthen their position in the top four.

Enzo Maresca's side have won three of their last four games in all competitions, and headed into the November international break following a 3-0 victory over Wolves.

Their recent form sees the Blues in third place and six points behind league leaders Arsenal, who they face next weekend.

Chelsea will continue to be without Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer and Dario Essugo. Palmer suffered a minor setback after fracturing his toe as he makes his comeback from a groin problem.

Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Pedro Neto are in contention to start against the newly-promoted side, while Benoit Badiashile is available for selection.

Chelsea have won each of their last seven Premier League games kicking off at 12:30pm on a Saturday, and will be hoping to make it eight against Scott Parker's side.

But Maresca is not expecting an easy task and has warned his players to avoid complacency. He previewed: "Yeah, it will be a different game (than against Wolves). We know that every game is different

"Probably tomorrow (Saturday) we need to use different strategies, different weapons. No doubt that it's going to be a tough game, especially after the international break at 12 in the morning. It's always a tricky game and we need to pay attention."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Burnley and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Burnley vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday 22nd November 2025

Kick-off time: 12.30pm UK / 7:30am ET / 4.30am PT

Stadium: Turf Moor, Burnley

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

Prediction

Burnley 1-2 Chelsea