Cardiff City vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Carabao Cup tie
In this story:
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Chelsea travel to the Cardiff City Stadium for a chance to progress into the semi-finals, as they visit the League One leaders.
Enzo Maresca's side overcame Lincoln City and Wolves to set up a tie with the Welsh side, who will be desperate to cause a shock upset on Tuesday night.
“For myself and the players, we still want to show ourselves in the best light and give a good account of ourselves when competing against a side who are the Club World Cup champions," said Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy pre-match.
"We want to do our best and prepare properly for this game."
READ MORE: Cardiff City vs Chelsea - Confirmed officials for Carabao Cup quarter-final tie
Chelsea have rung the changes following their 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, which saw them end a run of four games without a win in all competitions.
December is usually a tricky month for the Blues and Maresca will be desperate to seal another semi-final spot as he eyes his first domestic trophy in charge of Chelsea.
"Another chance to be there in another semi-final, no matter the competition," Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admitted in his pre-match press conference. "And it's an important moment for the players, for the fans, for the club, for everyone."
Here are the confirmed teams from the Cardiff City Stadium for the quarter-final clash between Cardiff and Chelsea.
Cardiff City
Starting XI: Trott, NG, Lawlor, Chambers, Bagan, Wintle, Turnbull, Colwill, Ashford, Davies, Robinson
Bench: Turner, Giles, Fish, Mafico, Robertson, Donczew, Nyakuhwa, Willock, Salech
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Tosin, Badiashile, Hato, Andrey Santos, Caicedo, George, Buonanotte, Gittens, Guiu
Bench: Sanchez, Gusto, James, Chalobah, Fofana, Fernandez, Garnacho, Neto, Joao Pedro
Matt Debono leads the editorial team which covers Chelsea On SI. He has witnessed Chelsea win it all, whilst also featuring on ITV News, SPORTbible and various other publications.