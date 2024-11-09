Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction

A London derby awaits in the capital.

Matt Debono

It's been a positive start to the season for Chelsea so far this season.
It's been a positive start to the season for Chelsea so far this season. / IMAGO / News Images

Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides will be keen to head into November's international break with a victory, as well as London bragging rights from this weekend's derby in the capital.

Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta have guided their teams to 18 points from the opening 10 league games, with goal difference separating the sides in the table.

A win for either side will guarantee a place in the top four heading into the break, and Chelsea will be desperate to secure a home win over the Gunners for the first time in six attempts, drawing two and losing three of the previous five.

Cole Palmer and Declan Rice are the big fitness concerns for Sunday's meeting. Palmer suffered a knee injury against Manchester United last weekend, while Rice is recovering from a broken toe, which saw him not travel to Italy in midweek for Arsenal's Champions League defeat to Inter Milan.

"For sure, that game was a big, huge defeat for us, for the club," Maresca admitted regarding last season's 5-0 defeat at the Emirates. "Hopefully, we can do something different on Sunday."

Maresca and Chelsea enjoyed an 8-0 win over FC Noah in the Conference League on Thursday night.
Maresca and Chelsea enjoyed an 8-0 win over FC Noah in the Conference League on Thursday night. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ahead of Sunday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Arsenal  in the Premier League.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Arsenal

Date: Sunday 10th November 2024

Kick-off time:  16:30 UK / 11:30 ET / 8:30 PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Competition: Premier League 

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo

Prediction

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Published
Matt Debono
MATT DEBONO

Home/Match Coverage