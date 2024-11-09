Chelsea vs Arsenal: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
Both sides will be keen to head into November's international break with a victory, as well as London bragging rights from this weekend's derby in the capital.
Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta have guided their teams to 18 points from the opening 10 league games, with goal difference separating the sides in the table.
A win for either side will guarantee a place in the top four heading into the break, and Chelsea will be desperate to secure a home win over the Gunners for the first time in six attempts, drawing two and losing three of the previous five.
Cole Palmer and Declan Rice are the big fitness concerns for Sunday's meeting. Palmer suffered a knee injury against Manchester United last weekend, while Rice is recovering from a broken toe, which saw him not travel to Italy in midweek for Arsenal's Champions League defeat to Inter Milan.
"For sure, that game was a big, huge defeat for us, for the club," Maresca admitted regarding last season's 5-0 defeat at the Emirates. "Hopefully, we can do something different on Sunday."
Ahead of Sunday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Arsenal
Date: Sunday 10th November 2024
Kick-off time: 16:30 UK / 11:30 ET / 8:30 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: fuboTV, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo
Prediction
Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal