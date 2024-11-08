Cole Palmer: Enzo Maresca delivers positive Chelsea fitness update for Arsenal clash as training plan outlined
Enzo Maresca has delivered a positive fitness update on Chelsea star Cole Palmer ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta's side travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face off against Maresca's men following another impressive victory in the Conference League.
The Blues came out 8-0 victors when they hosted Armenian side Noah FC in the Conference League on Thursday night.
Goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marcu Guiu, Axel Disasi, Mykhailo Mudryk and braces from Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku saw Chelsea come away emphatic victors.
With Maresca once again opting to rest players, the likes of Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson were handed well-earned rests, with Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia not registered for the league phase of the competition.
With those rested likely to return, Chelsea fans are sweating over the availability of Palmer for their clash against Arsenal after the midfielder picked up an injury in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United.
Lisandro Martinez's high challenge caught Palmer on his knee, and despite a VAR check the Argentinian was not dismissed.
Maresca confirmed that the England international, who has since been called up for Lee Carsley's latest squad, had undergone a scan to reveal the extend of the injury.
Speaking to the press ahead of the London derby on Sunday, Maresca has provided a fitness update on Palmer.
"He's better. He's getting better," Maresca said. "If he can walk and have dinner, that doesn't mean he is completely fit. He's getting better."
The Italian finalised by revealing training plans for Palmer ahead of the weekend, saying: "Hopefully we can have him for the session at least on Saturday and then we can take a decision."
It remains to be seen as to whether Palmer will be named in the starting line-up, but with Joao Felix playing 90 minutes against Noah FC in midweek, many fans have speculated that Palmer's injury could be better than initially feared.
Chelsea go into the clash against the Gunners in third place, ahead of Arteta's side on goal difference.