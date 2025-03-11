Chelsea vs Copenhagen: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Conference League tie against Copenhagen on Thursday night.
Chelsea have completed half the job after claiming a 2-1 victory in the Danish capital last Thursday to bring back a lead to Stamford Bridge for the Round of 16 second leg.
Reece James and Enzo Fernandez's second half strikes were responded to by Gabriel Pereira's goal with 11 minutes to play to ensure Copenhagen remained in the tie heading to the English capital.
The winner will face either Molde or Legia Warsaw in the quarters, with the final now less than three months away. With home advantage, Chelsea will be expected to complete a professional job to progress into the last eight.
Head coach Enzo Maresca is keen for Chelsea to avoid any lapses of concentration after losing their clean sheet in Copenhagen. He reflected: "We could avoid that. It's football, it can happen. Now, 90 minutes is finished - we are happy, we won. We have 90 more minutes against them."
As Thursday’s European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in west London.
Referee
UEFA have confirmed that Radu Petrescu (ROU) will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Copenhagen.
Assistants
Radu Petrescu will be supported by Radu Ghinguleac (ROU) and Mircea Mihail Grigoriu (ROU) on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Andrei Chivulete (ROU) has been named as the Fourth Official for Thursday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Jacob Neestrup.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings will be Cătălin Popa (ROU), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Marcel Birsan (ROU).