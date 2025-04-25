Chelsea vs Everton: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Everton make the trip to the capital hoping to put a dent in Chelsea's hopes of Champions League qualification.
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side are two points adrift of the top five with five games to play and the Blues will have earmarked Saturday's fixture as a must-win opportunity to keep the pressure on their rivals.
David Moyes is winless on all 19 Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge, however Maresca was full of praise for the Everton boss ahead of Saturday's match.
"Fantastic," was the verdict of Moyes from the Chelsea head coach. "The history for himself, he is doing fantastic everywhere. I was at West Ham before he joined, so I had the chance to have a chat with him a few times.
"The only thing I can say is that he is another manager that can be in England considered a legend for the amount of games, for the teams and for the good things he has done before."
The reverse fixture between the two clubs back in December ended goalless at Goodison Park, and it also marked the start of a poor run heading into the New Year.
As Saturday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the capital.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Chris Kavanagh will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Everton.
Assistants
Chris Kavanagh will be supported by James Mainwaring and Richard West on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Gavin Ward has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and David Moyes.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Stuart Attwell, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Nick Greenhalgh.