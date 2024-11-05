Chelsea vs FC Noah: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea host FC Noah in the Conference League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night looking to continue their 100% start to the League Phase.
Enzo Maresca's side have opened their 2024-25 campaign with two wins from two after scoring four against both KAA Gent and Panathinaikos.
Should Chelsea beat the Armenian side in west London, a knockout round play-off spot at the absolute minimum is likely to have all but been secured. Out of 36 teams, they are currently top of the league with six points.
Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer are all ineligible for Thursday's clash, while Maresca is set to ring the changes once again. Filip Jorgensen, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku are all expected to return to the team.
Meanwhile, FC Noah are currently fourth in the Armenian Premier League, losing just two of their opening 10 matches. They've opened their Conference League campaign with one win and one draw.
Maresca will be hoping to have Jadon Sancho back from illness after missing the previous two games, albeit against Manchester United the 24-year-old was ineligible to face his parent club.
Ahead of Thursday's tie, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against FC Noah in the Conference League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs FC Noah
Date: Thursday 7th November 2024
Kick-off time: 20:00 UK / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Conference League
How to watch Chelsea vs FC Noah
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
United States: Paramount+
Prediction
Chelsea 4-0 FC Noah