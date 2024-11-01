Chelsea fitness news: Sancho to miss Man United clash as Maresca delivers update on illness
Enzo Maresca has delivered his latest team news as Chelsea head to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, with Jadon Sancho not available against his former side.
The 24-year-old joined Chelsea on a season-long loan from Man United in the summer, with the Blues holding an option to buy Sancho at the end of the season.
Sancho has made a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge, becoming a crowd favourite as he cemented his place as Chelsea's first choice left-winger.
With Pedro Neto also pushing for a starting spot in Maresca's team, and Mykhailo Mudryk rediscovering his form in recent weeks, Chelsea have strong competition on the left.
After not featuring in the last two matches for Chelsea, Sancho would have been unavailable to make his return against Man United as Premier League loanees cannot play against their parent club.
However, Maresca has now revealed that Sancho would not have been available for selection even if he was allowed to face Man United on the weekend.
Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's trip to Manchester, Maresca revealed: "Jadon has been ill in the last days.
"(Other than that,) they are all available."
Reece James is pushing for his third consecutive Premier League start since returning from injury while Wesley Fofana also remains fit despite playing in pain.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea's loss to Newcastle in the week, Maresca discussed Fofana, who has had a torrid time with injuries during his time at Stamford Bridge.
"When you have that kind of injury, you will feel pain for the rest of your career unfortunately," Maresca said. "He finished well (against Newcastle in the Premier League) and looks okay.
"I said in my last press conference I love Wes because it's not easy after more than one year out to be a fighter. Now he's fighting with pain."
Chelsea are looking to put an end to their 11-year winless streak at Old Trafford when they face off against Ruud van Nistelrooy's men on Sunday.
Ruben Amorim has been named as the new Manchester United boss just days after Erik ten Hag was dismissed.
However, the Sporting head coach will not start his role at Old Trafford until after the international break later this month.