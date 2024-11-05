Chelsea vs FC Noah: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Conference League tie against FC Noah at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.
Chelsea are looking to maintain their 100 percent record in the League Phase after victories against KAA Gent and Panathinaikos. Meanwhile, Noah have won and lost one of their opening two matches ahead of their trip to England.
As is expected with the cup competitions, head coach Enzo Maresca will ring the changes in west London, which will see Filip Jorgensen, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku all likely to return against the Armenian outfit.
READ MORE:
Who are Chelsea's Conference League opponents FC Noah - manager, location & meaning behind name?
The hosts have lost just two of their last 12 matches in all competitions, while Noah come into the midweek meeting winning five of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only defeat in the period coming against Rapid Vienna in the Conference League.
As Thursday’s European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the English capital.
Referee
UEFA have confirmed that Christian-Petru Ciochirca (AUT) will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and FC Noah.
Assistants
Christian-Petru Ciochirca will be supported by Maximilian Weiss (AUT) and Michael Obritzberger (AUT) on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Harald Lechner (AUT) has been named as the Fourth Official for Thursday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Rui Mota.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings will be Alan Kijas (AUT), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Josef Spurny (AUT).