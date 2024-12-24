Chelsea vs Fulham: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea host Fulham in the Premier League on Boxing Day at Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Maresca and Marco Silva come head-to-head in the capital for the first game after Christmas. Both sides head into the London derby following goalless draws, with Chelsea being held by Everton and Fulham dropping points to newly-promoted Southampton.
Chelsea's winning streak came to an end at Goodison Park on Sunday, however the Blues are on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
Maresca's side have not tasted defeat since the end of October when they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle, and they will be firm favourites to beat Fulham on Thursday afternoon.
Chelsea will be without Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Mykhailo Mudryk for Fulham's visit. Romeo Lavia remains sidelined, but Maresca offered a positive update pre-match.
“Romeo is still recovering. Much, much, much better. Already on the pitch working but not ready for this game. The same situation with everyone else.”
Ahead of Thursday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Fulham in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Fulham
Date: Thursday 26th December 2024
Kick-off time: 15:00 UK / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
United States: Peacock
Prediction
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham