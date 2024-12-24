Chelsea vs Fulham: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.
Chelsea will be confident of extending their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions when Marco Silva's side make the very short trip. Enzo Maresca's Blues have not lost any of their last 19 home league games against Fulham (W12 D7).
After a visit to Goodison Park for a goalless draw prior to Christmas, Chelsea return home for the Boxing Day clash and will be keen to mark the end of the year at home with all three points.
As Thursday’s league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the capital.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Sam Barrott will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Fulham.
Assistants
Sam Barrott will be supported by Lee Betts and Nick Greenhalgh on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Sam Allison has been named as the Fourth Official for Thursday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Marco Silva.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Paul Tierney, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being James Mainwaring.