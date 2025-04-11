Chelsea vs Ipswich Town: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Ipswich Town at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea return home after back-to-back away games. A goalless draw at Brentford was followed up with a 3-0 win over Legia Warsaw in Poland on Thursday night to put the Blues on the brink of reaching the Conference League semi-finals.
It was a much-needed win after failing to find the net against Brentford, which put a slight dent in their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League via the Premier League.
Enzo Maresca's side head into gameweek 32 in fourth place, however they remain ahead of Newcastle United only on goal difference and Eddie Howe's Magpies have a game in hand. It's getting tight at the top and Chelsea can't afford any further slip ups.
Ipswich travel to the capital 12 points adrift of safety and another defeat could all but spell the end of their time - one season - in the top-flight. However, they can hold onto some hope ahead of Sunday's clash after beating Chelsea 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in December.
"Absolutely, it will be a tough game," previewed Maresca ahead of Ipswich's visit. "No doubt. In this moment, any team you face is complicated. No matter if it's Southampton, Ipswich or Leicester, because they want to show themselves and finish in the right way. They don't like to lose games, so it will be tough.
READ MORE: Enzo Maresca offers Liam Delap transfer verdict amid 'perfect' Nicolas Jackson solution
"We have seven games, all of them very difficult. The first one is Ipswich and hopefully we can get the three points."
As Sunday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the capital.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Stuart Attwell will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Ipswich Town.
Assistants
Stuart Attwell will be supported by Constantine Hatzidakis and Natalie Aspinall on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Simon Hooper has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Michael Salisbury, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Nick Hopton.