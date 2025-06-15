Chelsea vs LAFC: Club World Cup preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea begin their 2025 Club World Cup campaign against LAFC on Monday in Atlanta.

After arriving at their Philadelphia base in the United States on Friday, which saw Chelsea name an initial 28-man squad for the competition, Enzo Maresca's side are preparing to target more silverware following their Conference League triumph last month.

They come up against MLS side LAFC, who are based in Los Angeles, in their first match of the tournament, with the Blues looking to kick off with a win at the first attempt.

A busy summer awaits for Chelsea as they look to adapt to the quick turnaround from the domestic and European season, to the Club World Cup.

"We had a few days off after the Conference League final," head coach Maresca told the club's in-house media ahead of Monday's fixture. "But then we returned and we started to prepare for this competition. It was so quick [the turnaround] and we needed to be ready.

"The good thing is that we finished the Premier League and the Conference League in the way we all wanted, so now we have arrived with a good feeling and are fully focused on this competition."

New signings Liam Delap, Mamadou Sarr and Dario Essugo could make their first appearances for the club since joining Chelsea this summer.

Ahead of Monday's opener, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against LAFC in the Club World Cup.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs LAFC

Date: Monday 16th June 2025

Kick-off time: 20:00 UK / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Competition: Club World Cup - Group Stages

How to watch Chelsea vs LAFC

The Club World Cup can be watched globally for free on DAZN.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match will also be broadcast live on Channel 5.

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 LAFC