Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Conference League tie against Legia Warsaw at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.
Chelsea are on the brink of reaching the semi-finals of the competition as they look to become the first club to win all of the European honours available.
Enzo Maresca's Blues are in a commanding position heading into the 2nd leg at Stamford Bridge after claiming a 3-0 win in Poland last week to leave Legia with a mountain to climb in the English capital.
"For us, (it) is an important game because it can give us the opportunity to reach a semi-final in a European competition," previewed Maresca ahead of Thursday's tie. "So that is the first one and then hopefully we can reach the semi-final and focus on Sunday's game (vs Fulham)."
Chelsea have plenty to play for still this season as their bid to return to the Champions League next season continues with six Premier League games left to play.
"They are the Premier League games, they are the six games we have, they're going to be all important, all final," added Maresca. "But at the same time I think all the clubs, all the teams that are involved in the Champions League spot, we are all going to win games and draw points until the end."
But up first is Legia. Chelsea have a job to do to ensure a shock comeback isn't completed by the Polish side. The winners will face either Rapid Vienna or Djurgårdens, with Vienna currently leading the tie 1-0 on aggregate.
As Thursday’s European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the English capital.
Referee
UEFA have confirmed that Alejandro Hernández (ESP) will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Legia Warsaw.
Assistants
Alejandro Hernández will be supported by José Naranjo (ESP) and Diego Sánchez Rojo (ESP) on the touchline.
Fourth Official
José Luis Munuera (ESP) has been named as the Fourth Official for Thursday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Gonçalo Feio.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings will be Guillermo Cuadra (ESP), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Juan Martínez Munuera (ESP).