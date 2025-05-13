Chelsea vs Man United: Premier League preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea host Manchester United in their final home Premier League game of the 2024/25 season as they look to keep their Champions League qualification hopes on track.
Enzo Maresca's side have two games remaining to get over the line and they face a Man United side who will have one eye on next Wednesday's Europa League final.
Chelsea currently hold their own fate for Champions League qualification, with two wins securing their return to Europe's elite club competition. Their hopes were dented last time out following a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle.
“At the moment every week things can change," reflected defender Marc Cucurella. "The good thing is it depends on us. We have two more games left. If we win the two I think we finally arrive to our objective. This is the most important thing.”
Maresca will be without forward Nicolas Jackson after he was shown a straight red card against Newcastle and will now serve a three-match ban.
The Chelsea head coach has one objective in mind - to beat both Man United and Nottingham Forest. This is what he believes it will take to secure Champions League football next term. He said: "My feeling is you need to win both games."
Ahead of Friday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Manchester United
Date: Friday 16th May 2025
Kick-off time: 20:15 UK / 15:15 ET / 12:15 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event
United States: Peacock
Prediction
Chelsea 4-1 Manchester United