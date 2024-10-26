Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Chelsea are looking for their first league victory in three matches. A draw against Nottingham Forest was followed by a narrow 2-1 defeat to leaders Liverpool last weekend.
Enzo Maresca’s side bounced back on Thursday in the Conference League with a convincing 4-1 win against Panathinaikos in Athens.
A win will provide Chelsea with momentum ahead of a crucial run of fixtures. It begins with a double header against Newcastle. Sunday will be the league meeting between the two sides, while three days later it will reverse as Chelsea travel to the north east in the Carabao Cup third round.
Manchester United and Arsenal both await Chelsea in November, offering a big test in their quest for Champions League football.
But first up is Newcastle, who are also vying to qualify for the Champions League again, and the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the capital.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Simon Hooper will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Newcastle United.
Assistants
Simon Hooper will be supported by Adrian Holmes and Simon Long on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Rob Jones has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Eddie Howe.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Jarred Gillett, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Ian Hussin.