Chelsea player ratings vs Leeds: Tosin howler, Neto impact & Palmer return

Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat to Leeds United in the Premier League as Enzo Maresca witnessed more defensive problems.

Goals from Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured Leeds claimed consecutive Premier League home games against Chelsea for the first time since April 1998.

Maresca's side were punished for defensive errors, beginning from a set-piece, then a misplaced pass, and to cap it off - a horror show at the back which led to Tosin Adarabioyo passing into no-mans-land towards Robert Sanchez, which led to Calvert-Lewin sealing the three points for the hosts at Elland Road.

Pedro Neto came off the bench to score to give Chelsea hope, while Cole Palmer returned from injury and had a chance to level the scores in the second half, but he failed to convert from close range.

Maresca's decision to make several changes, including across his defensive line, backfired and now it's back to the drawing board for the Blues who embark on two further away games before they return to Stamford Bridge.

Following the dismal defeat in West Yorkshire, the Chelsea player ratings are in, as provided by SofaScore.

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 6.5/10

Trevoh Chalobah: 6.1/10

Benoit Badiashile: 6.1/10

Tosin Adarabioyo: 6.2/10

Marc Cucurella: 6.1/10

Andrey Santos: 6.8/10

Enzo Fernandez: 6.8/10

Jamie Gittens: 7.5/10

Joao Pedro: 6.2/10

Estevao: 6.4/10

Liam Delap: 6.6/10

Bench

Malo Gusto: 6.6/10

Pedro Neto: 7.6/10

Cole Palmer: 6.1/10

Alejandro Garnacho: 6.9/10

Marc Guiu: 6.4/10