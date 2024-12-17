Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Conference League tie against Shamrock Rovers at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.
Chelsea are the first team to qualify for the last-16 of the competition. Enzo Maresca's side have guaranteed their place after winning all five of their matches against KAA Gent, Panathinaikos, FC Noah, 1. FC Heidenheim and FC Astana.
They are on a winning run of seven matches in all competitions and Maresca will eye another win on Thursday night in west London to conclude their League Phase campaign.
Meanwhile, automatic last-16 qualification remains in Shamrock's hands. They are currently sixth, but will likely need to produce a shock win to remain in the top eight, otherwise the Dublin-based side will have to settle for a knockout play-off.
As Thursday’s European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in London.
Referee
UEFA have confirmed that Willy Delajod (FRA) will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Shamrock Rovers.
Assistants
Willy Delajod will be supported by Erwan Finjean (FRA) and Philippe Jeanne (FRA) on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Thomas Leonard (FRA) has been named as the Fourth Official for Thursday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Stephen Bradley.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings will be Bastien Dechepy (FRA), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Jérémie Pignard (FRA).