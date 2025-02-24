Chelsea vs Southampton: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League looking to end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.
Enzo Maresca's side are on a bad run of form having lost their last three matches in all competitions. It has seen them slip to seventh in the Premier League, however they are only one point adrift of the Champions League qualification places.
The Chelsea head coach is confident one win will spur them on to go on another unbeaten run, which will prove valuable heading into the business end of the season.
"In this moment, it is just a matter of results," said Maresca. "In this moment, I have the feeling that winning one, we can have a good run again and we build a good momentum again. This is what I think, in this moment, the players need."
Chelsea welcome a struggling Saints side, who are destined to return immediately to the Championship, to the capital and it offers the Blues the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.
They will continue to be without Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu. Trevoh Chalobah was forced off during the 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday and is set to be out for up to 10 days.
"He had a check yesterday and it will be around one week or 10 days," confirmed Maresca. "On one side it is good because it is not an important injury and on the other side, it is a shame because we lose another player in this moment with the number of injuries we have."
Ahead of Tuesday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Southampton in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Southampton
Date: Tuesday 25th February 2025
Kick-off time: 20:15 UK / 15:15 ET / 12:15 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
United States: Peacock
Prediction
Chelsea 3-1 Southampton