Overcoming five-game schedule crucial before Enzo Maresca receives huge Chelsea boost
Enzo Maresca is set to be handed a huge boost at the beginning of April when he expects several Chelsea players to return from injury.
Currently in the medical room, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are all absent due to injuries. Some key blows for the Blues, who also saw Trevoh Chalobah forced off during their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.
"We will see," said Maresca on Chalobah's condition post-match on Saturday. "It's early, we will see (on Sunday). He was quite good now, but I don't know."
Maresca is hoping to see the likes of Lavia, Madueke and Jackson back in the side at the beginning of April, per his previous updates on the trio, while the returns of Fofana, Badiashile - both of whom have stepped up their rehabilitation programmes - and Guiu will be eyed as soon as possible.
Once available for selection, Chelsea's options in all areas of the team will be significantly strengthened as they head into the business end of the season and final matches of 2024-25. However, there is major work to be done before the March international break to ensure once they are back in the team, there is still something to compete for.
Between now and the start of April, which sees Chelsea begin the month against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have five games to play. Southampton, FC Copenhagen (twice), Leicester City and Arsenal await.
February 25: Southampton (h) - Premier League
March 6: FC Copenhagen (a) - Conference League Round of 16 1st leg
March 9: Leicester City (h) - Premier League
March 13: FC Copenhagen (h) - Conference League Round of 16 2nd leg
March 16: Arsenal (a) - Premier League
With Chelsea just one point behind Manchester City and Newcastle United, who are fourth and fifth in the Premier League, the race for Champions League qualification is on. Southampton and Leicester City are must win games at home, while an away visit to the Emirates to face Arsenal, who are trying to chase leaders Liverpool, will be a much tougher task. Six points is an absolute minimum requirement for the Blues in the Premier League to ensure they keep the pace.
Chelsea are expected to win the Conference League this season and their run to the final is now favourable, with Real Betis and Fiorentina on the other side of the draw. A trip to Denmark is in the diary for the Blues for a place in the quarter-finals. A positive result at Parken will offer them some breathing space heading back to Stamford Bridge for the second leg.
After a difficult run of form since the turn of the year, Maresca is adamant Chelsea need just one victory to reignite. After the defeat to Aston Villa, which was their third in a row in all competitions, Maresca said: "I have a feeling in this moment that we need to win a game to go again."
The target inside Chelsea is for a top four finish and winning the Conference League. The business end of the season is now upon the Blues. It's now time to show up, fight and deliver when it counts. It's the only way for 2024-25 to be considered a success.