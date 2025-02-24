Chelsea vs Southampton: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.
Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge after three fixtures over the course of three weeks on the road. Their last match in the capital ended in a 2-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League, which is also the last time head coach Enzo Maresca and his side last won.
It's been three defeats in a row for Chelsea since then and they are looking to end the bad spell when bottom-of-the-table Southampton visit west London under the lights.
A Marco Asensio brace, including a winner in the 90th minute, inflicted defeat on Chelsea on Saturday against Aston Villa at Villa Park despite Enzo Fernandez's early opener. Maresca was pleased with the performance and hopes they can be 'defensively more strong and more clinical' in the coming weeks to return to winning ways.
"We have 12 games to go, we are going to try and win as much as we can," said Maresca. "It has been a bad weekend because we lost but nothing has changed in terms of the table; we are still one point from fourth, we are four points from third, so we are still there."
As Tuesday’s league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in west London.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Tom Bramall will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Southampton
Assistants
Tom Bramall will be supported by Scott Ledger and Mat Wilkes on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Simon Hooper has been named as the Fourth Official for Tuesday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Ivan Jurić.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Tuesday will be Craig Pawson, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Marc Perry.