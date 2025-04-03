Chelsea vs Tottenham: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
After a couple of weeks without a domestic fixture following the international break and FA Cup quarter-final ties, Chelsea return to action with a London derby under the lights at Stamford Bridge.
They host a Spurs side who are in 14th place and without a league victory in their last three outings, with their last victory coming on February 22 in a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town.
Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last month. With Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle all winning in midweek, Enzo Maresca's Blues have fallen to sixth and a win will see them return to fourth place.
Maresca has been handed fitness boosts for the London derby. Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson are all fit and available. Meanwhile, Romeo Lavia has suffered a setback and is not available for selection.
Chelsea have a habit of delivering when they face Spurs. It has seen Ange Postecoglou lose all three of his Premier League meetings with Chelsea - the only side he’s faced without yet picking up a point in the competition. He could make history by becoming the first ever Spurs manager to lose his first four league games against the Blues.
"It's a huge game, it's big," Maresca said pre-match. "We know how important it is for the fans, for the club, but in this moment it's also important for us to finish, as I said, to try to finish where we are now. That is a huge achievement in this moment for us."
Here are the confirmed teams from west London for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Spurs.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Tosin, James, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Madueke, Nkunku
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI: Vicario, Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Odobert, Solanke, Son
Bench: Kinsky, Pedro Porro, Davies, Gray, Bissouma, Sarr, Moore, Johnson, Tel