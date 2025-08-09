Chelsea vs AC Milan: Pre-season preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face AC Milan in their final pre-season fixture before the beginning of their 2025/26 campaign.

It has been a short pre-season for Chelsea after returning late following their Club World Cup triumph last month.

But they continued their fine form with a win over Bayer Leverkusen on Friday evening in their first game back, with Brazilian duo Estêvão Willian and Joao Pedro scoring either side of the interval to claim a 2-0 victory.

Now they face AC Milan two days later in their final outing before facing Crystal Palace on August 17 to begin the Premier League campaign, offering head coach Enzo Maresca another chance to offer the squad minutes as they look to build their match sharpness.

Maresca in conversation with Pedro Neto as the Chelsea head coach looks to offer tactical insight. | IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

Maresca opted to make changes throughout the second-half against Leverkusen, and he is likely to do the same on Sunday against the Rossoneri.

Although the Chelsea head coach hasn't confirmed his selection plans, he could look to start those who began on the bench against Leverkusen.

Robert Sanchez is likely to replace Filip Jorgensen, who played on Friday, in goal, while Enzo Fernandez was an unused substitute and will be keen for some minutes.

Here are all of the details ahead of the pre-season fixture between Chelsea and AC Milan.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs AC Milan

Date: Sunday 10th August 2025

Kick-off time: 3pm UK / 10am ET / 7am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: VisitMalta Weekender / Pre-Season

Chelsea showed off the Club World Cup trophy earlier this week at Stamford Bridge. | IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan

United Kingdom: Channel 5, DAZN

United States: fuboTV, DAZN USA, UNIVERSO

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 AC Milan