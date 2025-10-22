Chelsea vs Ajax: Who is the referee and VAR for the Champions League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Champions League tie against Ajax at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Enzo Maresca's side are looking to make it four wins in a row in all competitions after victories against Benfica, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Victory over Benfica last month, which was a narrow 1-0 win, secured their first three points of the Champions League this season, with Chelsea suffering defeat to Bayern Munich earlier in September.

Maresca will be keen for his Chelsea side to avoid a red card on Wednesday night. They have received four red cards in their last five matches in all competitions, excluding Maresca's dismissal against Liverpool.

Joao Pedro is unavailable against Ajax after receiving two yellow cards against Benfica. | IMAGO / Sportimage

"For sure it's something that we can do better," Maresca told reporters on Chelsea's lack of discipline.

"I think some of the red cards, we will avoid that. For instance, the last one, I think that one is completely avoidable, because it's 0-3, the game is finished. Also the other part, the other side, that they don't want to concede, they want to continue to be aggressive.

"For sure when you concede five or six red cards, I don't know exactly how many, for sure there is something that we have to improve. It's something that for sure we are going to improve."

As Wednesday's European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in London.

Referee

UEFA have confirmed that Felix Zwayer (GER) will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Ajax.

IMAGO / Passion2Press

Assistants

Felix Zwayer will be supported by Robert Kempter (GER) and Christian Dietz (GER) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Martin Petersen (GER) has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and John Heitinga.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings will be Sören Storks (GER), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Christian Dingert (GER).