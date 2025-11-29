Chelsea vs Arsenal: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea will be looking to reduce Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League when the two sides meet on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca's side are in buoyant mood after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League.

Chelsea will be keen to extend their winning run to four games in all competitions, but face an Arsenal side who are unbeaten in their last six visits to Stamford Bridge (W3 D3).

They have received a huge boost ahead of Sunday's clash after Cole Palmer was confirmed to be ready to start for Chelsea after overcoming both a groin problem and a fractured toe.

"Everyone is happy," said Maresca. "The teammates are happy. We are all happy and the most important thing is that Cole is happy because at the end, a football player, they want to play games and make sessions every day."

Maresca will need every player on the pitch to be at their highest level against Arsenal, who have shown minimal signs of weakness.

"For sure they defend fantastically," previewed the Chelsea head coach. "Any teams against them, they struggle to score goals, not only to score goals, but even to create chances. So it's a team that they defend very well.

"Then they have weapons when they attack. So I think it's, as you said, in this moment they are top in the Champions League, they are top in the Premier League. And we're going to try our best to win the game."

After the Champions League win over Barcelona, Stamford Bridge will be rocking and Chelsea will be hoping to secure the same outcome to put a spanner in Arsenal's title hopes.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Arsenal

Date: Sunday 30th November 2025

Kick-off time: 4.30pm UK / 11:30am ET / 8.30am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal