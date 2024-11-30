Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Unai Emery's Aston Villa are looking to claim three successive away league wins against Chelsea for only the second time, having done so between 1930 and 1933.
However, the visitors are winless in their last seven matches (D3, L4) in all competitions and Chelsea will be keen to extend their frustrations to eight games.
Three points is the difference between the two sides, with Chelsea ahead of Villa, as the race for Champions League qualification continues.
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca believes they are ahead of schedule, admitting: "For sure, in terms of our results and the way we want to play, we are above my expectations. The good thing is we are there (in the table) and will try to be there as much as possible. The important thing is we can add things, improve players, and improve as a team.
"I still think Man City will be there, Arsenal will be there, Liverpool will be there. So there are not many spots. But we are going to compete in every game and then we will see where we are."
As Sunday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the capital.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Stuart Attwell will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Aston Villa.
Assistants
Stuart Attwell will be supported by Con Hatzidakis and Simon Long on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Bobby Madley has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Unai Emery.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Michael Salisbury, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Derek Eaton.