Heidenheim vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Conference League tie against Heidenheim in Germany on Thursday night.
Chelsea head to the Voith-Arena to face the Bundesliga side, with both clubs looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the League Phase.
After three matchdays, Heidenheim and Chelsea are both on nine points and a fourth victory will ensure progression into the knockout stages next year, whether that is straight through to the last-16 or into the knockout play-offs.
Enzo Maresca's Blues have cruised past KAA Gent, Panathinaikos and FC Noah in the opening three matches despite rotating their team entirely from those who feature in the Premier League.
Chelsea are expected to claim a fourth win on Thursday night in Germany as they travel to the 15,000-seater stadium.
As Thursday’s European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in Germany.
Referee
UEFA have confirmed that Serdar Gözübüyük (NED) will take charge of the meeting between Heidenheim and Chelsea.
Assistants
Serdar Gözübüyük (NED) will be supported by Erwin Zeinstra (NED) and Johan Balder (NED) on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Joey Kooij (NED) has been named as the Fourth Official for Thursday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Frank Schmidt and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings will be Rob Dieperink (NED), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Erwin Blank (NED).