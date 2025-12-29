Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Chelsea play host to the Cherries at Stamford Bridge as they close out 2025, a year which has seen Enzo Maresca's side clinch the Conference League and Club World Cup, as well as a return to the Champions League.

After a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday evening, despite taking the lead through Joao Pedro, Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back with a victory to end the year with a win.

"This is not just a loss, it’s a chance to learn, and for sure we’re going to come back even stronger," reflected midfielder Moises Caicedo, who will face suspension should he be cautioned against Bournemouth, prior to Tuesday's fixture.

Head coach Maresca (right) will be back on the touchline against Bournemouth after serving a one-match ban against Aston Villa. | IMAGO / Sportimage

"It’s important for us, for the fans, to end the year in a good way. So we’re just going to learn from this and focus on the next game because we want to give everything."

A win could lift Chelsea back into the top four after they slipped down to fifth following the Aston Villa defeat.

As Tuesday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Sam Barrott will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Bournemouth.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Assistants

Sam Barrott will be supported by Tim Wood and Wade Smith on the touchline.

Fourth Official

James Linington has been named as the Fourth Official for Tuesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Andoni Iraola.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Tuesday will be Craig Pawson, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Adrian Holmes.