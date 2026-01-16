Chelsea vs Brentford: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

It's Liam Rosenior's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea, who will be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Rosenior will need to buck the trend of Chelsea managers in recent years. Since Maurizio Sarri in August 2018 (a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town), just one head coach has won their first league game in charge of Chelsea (D4 L2), with Graham Potter beating Crystal Palace in October 2022 (D4 L2 including interims).

Two points separate the sides heading into Saturday's London derby. Brentford's fine form of late, which sees them unbeaten in each of their last six league games (W4 D2), has them ahead of the Blues in the table.

IMAGO / Mark Pain

Despite Brentford's form, boss Keith Andrews is wary of Chelsea's quality ahead of their short trip to Stamford Bridge.

"We'll go into it in a pretty fearless way and we want to approach the game to win it," previewed Andrews.

"But equally we're very, very respectful of them and how they can play the game. And in particular some of the levels they can hit individually. They have some top individuals that can really hurt you if you don't nullify them."

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that John Brooks will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Brentford.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Assistants

John Brooks will be supported by Simon Bennett and Neil Davies on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Tony Harrington has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Liam Rosenior and Keith Andrews.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Stuart Attwell, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Craig Taylor.