Chelsea vs Burnley: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea host Burnley at Stamford Bridge looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Head coach Liam Rosenior remains unbeaten in the league in charge of Chelsea - winning four, drawing one - and will be keen to extend his positive start.

Leeds United denied Chelsea of a fifth straight league win last time out after coming from two goals down to claim a draw at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have had eight days to rest, recover and prepare for Burnley's visit after their 4-0 win over Hull City in the FA Cup.

It's the longest Rosenior has had with his side since taking over at Chelsea at the beginning of January, a vital period to analyse his opening month or so with the Blues.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Marc Cucurella will be unavailable after his hamstring injury against Leeds is set to keep him sidelined for at least a few weeks.

Reece James returned from illness and injury against Hull and is expected to start for the final game of February.

"We know Burnley will come here fighting for points as well, and hungry to get something going in their fight against relegation," previewed James in the Chelsea programme.

"We know we will have to be focused and determined ourselves and make sure we come away from this with the three points we need. It's tight in the places around us and every win makes a difference on the table right now, so it's all about building momentum and keeping it going."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Burnley.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Burnley

Date: Saturday 21st February 2026

Kick-off time: 3pm UK / 10am ET / 7am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Every Second Media

How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley

United Kingdom: It will not be available to watch for viewers in the UK.

United States: Peacock

Prediction

Chelsea 4-1 Burnley