Chelsea vs Copenhagen: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Conference League tie
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Copenhagen in the Conference League.
Chelsea host the Danish side at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night as they look to progress into the quarter-finals.
Maresca's Blues currently lead 2-1 on aggregate thanks to goals from Reece James and Enzo Fernandez to claim a marginal win in the first leg at Parken last week.
If Chelsea progress into the quarter-finals, they will face the winners of the tie between Molde and Legia Warsaw.
Malo Gusto is unavailable for Chelsea after picking up a knock in the first leg. Maresca has opted to go for Filip Jorgensen in goal, while Reece James, Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku are all involved after overcoming problems.
"They were not here (on Tuesday) and two days ago they had a rest," Maresca revealed on Wednesday regarding the trio's recent absence. "The reason why is because all of them had some problems but today, they were all back and they were all better."
Chelsea are expected to win this competition and a professional job will be required in west London to avoid an upset against the Danish side who currently sit in second place in the Superliga.
Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Conference League tie between Chelsea and Copenhagen.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, Tosin, Badiashile, Caicedo, Fernandez, George, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, Neto
Bench: Sanchez, Bergstrom, Colwill, Murray-Campbell, Cucurella, Antwi, James, Amougou, Walsh, Palmer, Mheuka, Nkunku
Copenhagen
Starting XI: Ramaj, Diks, Gabriel, Hatzidiakos, Claesson, Elyounoussi, Heuscas, Froholdt, Meling, Achouri, Clem
Bench: Trott, Garananga, Mattsson, Larsson, Lerager, Robert, Chiakha, Gocholeishvili, Delaney, Runarsson, Falk