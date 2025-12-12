Chelsea vs Everton: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea will be looking to end their four-game winless run when they face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

It's been a difficult December for Chelsea, who have not won since their 3-0 victory over Barcelona on November 25.

A draw to Arsenal, defeat to Leeds United and a goalless draw against AFC Bournemouth last weekend was following up with a disappointing 2-1 loss away to Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Head coach Enzo Maresca acknowledges the importance of getting back to winning ways at home, but insists the mindset hasn't shifted from previous games.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"For sure it's important," said Maresca when asked about Saturday's clash. "But all the games, they're important. I think Bournemouth was important. The next one, we have Cardiff and then Newcastle. They are all important.

"So if we are able to beat Everton tomorrow, it's much better for us. Otherwise, we continue to try and to see how we can do better."

In positive news for the Blues, Chelsea are set to have both Wesley Fofana and Cole Palmer available to face Everton, while Liam Delap remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo continues to serve his suspension.

Maresca will reunite with a familiar face on Saturday, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall returning with Everton following his summer Chelsea departure.

"I didn't have any doubt about Kiernan," reflected Maresca pre-match. "I know that the more he's going to play, he's going to be better. But again, with us, he was good all season, working hard. The time that he played, he was doing well."

Chelsea will be keen to keep the 27-year-old at bay on his Stamford Bridge return, with Dewsbury-Hall contributing three goals and two assists in his previous five league outings.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Everton.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Everton

Date: Saturday 13th December 2025

Kick-off time: 3pm UK / 10am ET / 7am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton

United Kingdom: It is not available for viewers in the UK.

United States: USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO

Prediction

Chelsea 2-0 Everton