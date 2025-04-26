Chelsea vs Everton: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Everton in the Premier League.
In the battle for Champions League qualification, Chelsea play before all of their rivals this weekend as they host David Moyes' side in the lunchtime kick off.
Chelsea have the chance to put the onus back on the teams around them with five games to play, five finals to go for Maresca's side in the Premier League.
They will be hoping to extend their unbeaten streak over the Toffees, with Chelsea unbeaten in their last 29 Premier League home games against Everton - their longest run without defeat against the same opponent in the club's league history.
Saturday's clash marks Maresca's 50th game in charge. He won't be on the touchline after receiving a one-match ban, however the Chelsea head coach has looked back fondly on his time in charge so far.
"Personally, I'm very happy," reflects Maresca. "It has been a good experience. I learned many things. Also, to play every three games, every three days, different competition, also for me it has been a journey in terms of learning things.
"I think in our season we had some bad moments, we had some good moments, but I think the club already said many times and showed that the club has a vision and for me we are just at the beginning of this vision. I think overall he is a good one and can become a very good one if we are able to finish in the right way."
Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Everton.
Chelsea
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez (c), Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Tosin, James, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Sancho, Nkunku
Everton
Starting XI: Pickford, Patterson, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Beto
Bench: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, McNeil, Chermiti, Young, Coleman, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam