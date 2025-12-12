Chelsea vs Everton: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Everton in the Premier League.

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon following three away games and looking to end a run of four games without victory in all competitions.

It's been a challenging start to December for Enzo Maresca's side and the visit of Everton to west London poses another challenging test for Chelsea, with the Toffees claiming back-to-back victories heading into the league meeting.

Club captain Reece James outlined Chelsea's determination to get back to winning ways as the Blues look to end 2025, a year which has seen them win the Conference League and Club World Cup, on a high.

"We're all determined to turn that around and get back to winning football matches, so we can put those results behind us," James wrote in his pre-match programme notes.

"No season is ever straightforward, there will always be setbacks but the most important thing is that you respond and do so as quickly as possible.

"We've dropped points in our last three league games, and we don't want to lose any more ground on the teams above us, so now it's about winning as many games as we can during this busy period of the season."

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Tom Bramall will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Everton.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Assistants

Tom Bramall will be supported by Richard West and Marc Perry on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Dean Whitestone has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and David Moyes.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Stuart Attwell, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Constantine Hatzidakis.