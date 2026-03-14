Chelsea vs Newcastle: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea host Newcastle United in the Premier League looking to bounce back from their disappointing Champions League defeat against PSG.

Liam Rosenior's side return to Stamford Bridge after a run of four matches away from home, the last of which ended in a 5-2 defeat to PSG leaving them on the brink of European exit, and they now welcome a Newcastle side who were denied victory over Barcelona in midweek.

Nine points separate Chelsea and Newcastle heading into the league clash. Some form of European qualification is still alive for the Toon, while Rosenior's Blues are in the hunt for clinching Champions League qualification once again.

A big result away to Aston Villa last week has put their domestic objective back on course.

"It's massive for every club," Rosenior told Sky Sports. "Champions League qualification is so important for your stature as a club, for what you want to do in the transfer market to compete at the very highest level. It's what a club of this size should be aiming for at the least.

Chelsea were handed a boost pre-match, with club captain Reece James signing a new six-year contract. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

"We're in a position where we can attack that. Saturday is another game where, if we get the details right and play with intensity, hopefully we can overcome a really good Newcastle team and be closer to those aspirations."

Chelsea are without Estevao Willian who continues to recover from injury, while Jamie Gittens has offered a boost after Rosenior confirmed his availability to face Eddie Howe's side.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Newcastle.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Newcastle

Date: Saturday 14th March 2026

Kick-off time: 5.30pm UK / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League

United States: Peacock

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle