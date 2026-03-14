Chelsea vs Newcastle: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

A return to Stamford Bridge awaits for Chelsea, who are looking to get back to winning ways and bounce back from their 5-2 loss to PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea have the chance to claim back-to-back league wins on Saturday following a huge 4-1 win over Aston Villa last week to put their bid for Champions League qualification back on course.

"Saturday is another game where, if we get the details right and play with intensity, hopefully we can overcome a really good Newcastle team and be closer to those aspirations," Rosenior previewed to Sky Sports pre-match.

Joao Pedro has hit form when Chelsea need him most. | IMAGO / Sportimage

For Newcastle, any dream of similar qualification remains a distant dream. They are nine points adrift of Chelsea and will need everything to get their way heading into the final weeks of the season, so eyes on the Europa League spots appear to currently be more achievable.

Second half goals from Reece James and Joao Pedro back in December ensured Chelsea, then managed by Enzo Maresca, completed a comeback and secured a 2-2 draw against Newcastle at St James' Park.

As Saturday’s clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Paul Tierney will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Newcastle.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Assistants

Paul Tierney will be supported by Simon Bennett and Richard West on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Tom Bramall has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Liam Rosenior and Eddie Howe.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Michael Salisbury, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Peter Wright.