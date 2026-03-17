Chelsea vs PSG: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Champions League last-16 tie

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Chelsea have a momentous task awaiting them at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, with PSG bringing a 5-2 aggregate advantage from the first leg in Paris last week.

It was a frustrating night in the French capital for Chelsea, who were punished for their second half errors at the Parc des Princes.

They have it all to do in the reverse leg and they have been handed a blow after club captain Reece James sustained a hamstring injury and is now sidelined for a number of weeks.

Chelsea were offered a repreive after UEFA deemed Pedro Neto's shove on a PSG ball-boy to only require a warning instead of a suspension.

James' absence is a huge blow for Chelsea as they bid to try to complete a stunning comeback. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Rosenior's side are down but not entirely out. Although the likelihood is extremely slim, Chelsea have proven to produce magical European nights in front of their home crowd and they are keeping hold of the belief, even if it is minute, that they can cause a huge upset to overturn the tie and progress into the quarter-finals.

"We go into the second leg of this tie knowing the size of the challenge but also relishing it and determined to show a reaction to the disappointments of the last week," wrote Rosenior in his programme notes.

"We have a tight group, with a great mentality, and players who look out for each other and want to achieve the same things.

"This is a test of character and we look forward to it. We welcome Luis Enrique and his team to Stamford Bridge and we expect another fantastic game of football.

A night of perfection is required at Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/YXLqzIR4AI — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) March 17, 2026

"Up until the last 20 minutes of the first leg, we saw how tight it was between these two teams and I was really pleased with our performance up until that point. Now we have to go into this second leg with the firm belief that we can come back."

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Champions League tie between Chelsea and PSG.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Chalobah, Sarr, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Palmer, Enzo (C), Neto, Joao Pedro

Bench: Merrick, Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Tosin, Fofana, Lavia, Kavuma-McQueen, Estevao, Garnacho, Mheuka, Guiu, Delap​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Paris Saint-Germain

Starting XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Pacho, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Zaire-Emery, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

Bench: Chevalier, Marin, Lucas Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Gonçalo Ramos, D. Doué, Lee, L. Hernández, Mayulu, Dro Fernández, Mbaye