Liam Rosenior has confirmed Reece James' latest injury setback ahead of Chelsea's Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Chelsea host PSG at Stamford Bridge looking to overturn a 5-2 first leg deficit as they sit on the brink of a Champions League exit in the Round of 16.

It was a disappointing night in Paris after their mistakes were ruthlessly punished by the European champions, who only need to carry out a professional job in the English capital to progress into the quarter-finals.

Chelsea have been handed a boost with Pedro Neto available after he escaped a charge and ban from UEFA following his shove on a PSG ball-boy last week.

"Yeah, fantastic," reacted Rosenior to the news of Neto's availability for Chelsea. "He's a top player. He's apologised for the incident in Paris. There was no real bad intention from him. He wanted to get on with the game and I think UEFA have made the right decision."

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Chelsea head into Tuesday's tie needing a perfect performance to have any chance of completing a historic upset in west London.

Preparations were far from ideal after their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. But Chelsea were handed an even bigger blow after club captain Reece James picked up a hamstring injury.

He will now be sidelined for a number of weeks, which will see Chelsea needing to find solutions in his absence.

"He's felt something in his hamstring at the end of the game against Newcastle," confirmed Rosenior. "Really frustrating and disappointing one for us, we don't know the full extent of that injury. But that rules him out for tomorrow's game."

Rosenior added: "Hopefully we can just get him scanned, we can find out the full extent and then we know more. Because obviously we know what an important player he is, what an important leader he is in the group. He's our captain."

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The obvious replacement for James would be Malo Gusto. He was not involved in training on Monday ahead of facing PSG due to illness, so the Frenchman remains a doubt.

Filip Jorgensen produced several errors in the first leg and he has been absent since because of injuries. He remains out with a groin problem, so Robert Sanchez will continue in goal on Tuesday night.

In positive news for Chelsea, Estevao Willian was back amongst the group and a decision will be made over his involvement against PSG.

"He'll be a part of the group," concluded Rosenior. "We'll assess whether he can take part in the game at some point."