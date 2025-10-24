Chelsea vs Sunderland: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Sunderland in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Sunderland head into Saturday's league meeting level on points (14), with goal difference only separating the sides.

Enzo Maresca's Blues are in buoyant mood after their 5-1 win on Wednesday in the Champions League against Ajax, which extended their winning streak in all competitions to four matches.

Big wins over Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have propelled Chelsea up the league table following back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion in September.

Chelsea's full focus is now on continuing the momentum. Maresca previewed: "We need to continue on that (momentum we have built), knowing that it's a tough game against Sunderland.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

"They are doing very well, but we're going to try to prepare the game with the same intention that we had since day one, that is try to win the game and then we'll see."

Maresca will return to the touchline after serving his one-match ban against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Andy Madley will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Sunderland.

IMAGO / News Images

Assistants

Andy Madley will be supported by Nick Hopton and Craig Taylor on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Tom Bramall has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Regis le Bris.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Tim Wood, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Matt Donohue.