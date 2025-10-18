Enzo Maresca will not be on the touchline when Chelsea face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea will be without their head coach for their league fixture as they look to make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

It's a big day at the City Ground for Forest boss Ange Postecoglou - another defeat could spell the end of his short tenure in Nottingham.

Maresca will be replaced by assistant coach Willy Caballero, who will deliver the orders from the side of the pitch.

The Chelsea boss will, however, be allowed in the stands in the directors' box and deliver messages and instructions to those in the dugout, and for them to pass it onto the players.

Why is Enzo Maresca banned from the touchline?

In Chelsea's last Premier League game, which came before the October international break, against Liverpool, following Estevao Willian's last-minute winner, Maresca charged down the touchline outside of his technical area to celebrate with the team.

Consequently, he was handed a one-match touchline ban and an £8,000 fine from the FA.

An FA statement read: "Enzo Maresca has been given a one-match touchline ban and £8,000 fine for misconduct during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday, 4 October

"It is alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour during the fixture, which led to his dismissal around the 96th minute.

"Enzo Maresca subsequently admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty."

Enzo Maresca delivers verdict on Chelsea ban

The 45-year-old revealed he believes it is worth getting a one-match touchline ban following his celebrations against Liverpool.

“It’s a lot (the punishment), but it’s the rule," said Maresca. "I think it was a reaction, a nice reaction. I was very happy in that moment. I need to accept the consequences. I’m quite happy to accept the consequences after that goal.”