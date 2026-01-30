Chelsea vs West Ham: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea host West Ham in the Premier League looking to conclude January with a fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

Head coach Liam Rosenior has guided Chelsea to four wins in a row, including Wednesday night's 3-2 win over Napoli to secure automatic progression into the Champions League last-16.

After a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the league last weekend, Chelsea remain on the tail of the chasing pack bidding to clinch Champions League qualification for next season.

Saturday's affair against West Ham, who have won their last two league matches to boost their survival chances, will be Chelsea's sixth London derby of January.

It's been a big week for Chelsea and Rosenior, who insists West Ham's visit is now the 'biggest game of the season'.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Tomorrow (vs West Ham) is the biggest game of the season, it’s very simple," Rosenior told reporters on Friday afternoon. "I am going to find out so much. We’re in a good place. If you want to be a consistent winning team, these are the games where you have to step forward and not be complacent.

"After an away win in Italy, to come back three days later, I want to see the consistency levels of the group, that’s why this is a massive marker of where we’re really at."

In a boost for Chelsea, Cole Palmer is available to start against the Hammers after bagging two assists against Napoli in midweek. However, Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo remain absent for the hosts.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and West Ham.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs West Ham

Date: Saturday 31st January 2026

Kick-off time: 5.30pm UK / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham