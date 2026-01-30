Chelsea vs West Ham: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against West Ham on Saturday evening.

Chelsea host the Hammers for their final London derby of January - the sixth this month - as they eye another victory to extend their winning run to five games in a row in all competitions.

Head coach Liam Rosenior has made quite the start to life as Chelsea boss following his appointment at the beginning of the month, having lost just one of his first six games in charge.

West Ham, who are currently five points adrift from safety, will be desperate to claim a third consecutive Premier League win as they look to close the gap to Nottingham Forest.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Rosenior was full of praise for Saturday's opponents and Nuno Espírito Santo. He previewed: "Nuno has put his stamp on his team. All his teams have been well organised off the ball. They've been very good in transition."

As Saturday’s clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Anthony Taylor will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and West Ham.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Assistants

Anthony Taylor will be supported by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Rob Jones has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Liam Rosenior and Nuno Espírito Santo.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Michael Salisbury, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Sian Massey-Ellis.