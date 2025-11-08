Chelsea vs Wolves: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Wolves in the Premier League.

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge after three away games in three different competitions.

They are three games unbeaten after defeat to Sunderland in their last home outing. Wins against Wolves in the Carabao Cup and Spurs in the league was followed up with a 2-2 draw against Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

It's been a taxing week for Chelsea in terms of travel after the 5,000-mile round trip to Azerbaijan, but Maresca's side are ready to get back to winning ways at home.

"We expect a very different challenge tonight, firstly because it is a Premier League fixture, and not a cup tie, and secondly because we will not face the same coach in the opposition dugout this time. So we have to be prepared for this," Maresca previewed in the Chelsea matchday programme.

Reece James (left) and Maresca (right) celebrate with Chelsea supporters at full-time against Spurs last weekend. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The 45-year-old added: "Our performance last weekend, against Spurs, was another step in the right direction - we were very good on and off the ball, we pressed very well and we achieved a fantastic victory in a derby game.

"We were all very happy with that result, which we needed after the last home game against Sunderland, and now we want to make sure we continue to push forward with another strong performance in the Premier League tonight."

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Wolves.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Garnacho, Delap

Bench: Jorgensen, James, Acheampong, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Gittens, Estevao, Guiu

Wolves

Starting XI: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, S. Bueno, Krejci, Toti, H. Bueno, Andre, J. Gomes, Bellegarde, Hwang, Strand Larsen

Bench: Sa, Munetsi, Wolfe, Arias, Arokodare, Mosquera, Chirewa, Hoever, Mane