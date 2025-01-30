Chelsea vs West Ham: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea host West Ham in the Premier League on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.
Graham Potter returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time in the opposition dugout following his Chelsea departure in April 2023.
Now managed by head coach Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are looking to bounce back from their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.
Chelsea are unbeaten in their last three matches (W2, D1) at home in all competitions since their Boxing Day loss against Fulham. Maresca's side now see themselves outside the top four places and they are looking to return to the Champions League qualification places before the end of the season.
Meanwhile, West Ham head into the London derby with just one win to their name in the last six matches (D1, L4) in all competitions.
Romeo Lavia is still set to be sidelined for the London derby. Levi Colwill and Enzo Fernandez returned against Man City from injury, while star-man Cole Palmer will be keen to get on scoresheet against the Hammers.
Ahead of Monday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against West Ham in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs West Ham
Date: Monday 3rd February 2025
Kick-off time: 20:00 UK / 15:00 ET / 12:30 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Prediction
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham