Chelsea vs West Ham: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
Chelsea host West Ham in another London derby for the Blues. Head coach Enzo Maresca will face Graham Potter, who returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his managerial departure in April 2023.
After a disappointing defeat to Manchester City last time out in the Premier League, Chelsea are now chasing the top four pack who are leading the way to qualify for next season's Champions League.
Following his appointment on January 9 to replace Julen Lopetegui, Potter has clinched just one victory from four (D1, L2), which sees West Ham linger in the middle of the bottom half of the table.
Chelsea cruised to victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season courtesy of a Nicolas Jackson brace and Cole Palmer's goal two minutes into the second half.
Jackson will be keen to end his league goal drought after a run of seven league matches without a goal. His last league goal for the Blues came against Brentford during a 2-1 win on December 15th 2024.
As Monday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in west London.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Stuart Attwell will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and West Ham.
Assistants
Stuart Attwell will be supported by Constantine Hatzidakis and Natalie Aspinall on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Gavin Ward has been named as the Fourth Official for Monday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Graham Potter.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Monday will be Michael Salisbury, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Tim Wood.